“Into the Wild” bus likely lands a home at Fairbanks museum

5:33 pm AP - National News

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The abandoned city bus in the Alaska backcountry that was made famous by the “Into the Wild” book and movie looks like it will have a new home in Fairbanks. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources says it intends to negotiate with the University of Alaska’s Museum of the North to restore and display the bus. A final agreement is expected within a few months. Christopher McCandless hiked to the bus in 1942, and couldn’t hike back out because of a swollen river. He died of starvation in the bus, which has become a dangerous destination for those wanting to pay homage to McCandless. 

