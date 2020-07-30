Grand jury indicts Tennessee state senator on theft charges

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee state senator has been indicted on dozens of counts of stealing more than $600,000 in federal funds received by a health care school she directed and using the money to pay for personal items and expenses. A federal grand jury in Memphis handed down the indictment against Democratic state Sen. Katrina Robinson on Thursday. That was just a day after the U.S. attorney’s office unsealed a criminal complaint alleging she used grant money earmarked for health care worker training to pay for her wedding, home improvements, her daughter’s Jeep, and other personal expenses. Robinson’s lawyer says her client will be vindicated of the charges.