France’s Renault posts massive loss as trouble piles up

PARIS (AP) — French carmaker Renault reported a massive loss of 7.4 billion euros ($8.5 billion) in the first half of the year as the collapse in global auto sales due to the pandemic worsened troubles already brewing at the manufacturer. Renault’s loss compared with a profit of about 1 billion euros a year earlier. Its 35% drop in sales during the period was worse than the global drop, which it estimated at 28%. Due to the uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic, the company gave no guidance for its full-year earnings. Renault is in a partnership with Japan’s Nissan, which is also struggling financially and reported a big loss.