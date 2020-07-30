EU, in first-ever cyber sanctions, hits Russian intelligence

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has slapped sanctions on six people and three organizations accusing them of responsibility for several cyber-attacks that have threatened EU interests. Russia’s military intelligence agency was among those targeted. It’s the first time the 27-nation bloc has ever imposed sanctions over cyber-attacks. The measures announced Thursday include travel bans and a freeze on the assets of those accused. The EU says those targeted include people considered to be involved in the “WannaCry” ransomware attack, the “NotPetya” strike that notably hit Ukraine and the “Operation Cloud Hopper” hacking campaign.