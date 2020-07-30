Election officials game out worst-case scenarios in drills

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency this week has hosted a three-day tabletop exercise aimed at helping local, state and federal officials prepare for and respond to worst-case scenarios on Election Day. The virtual exercise, which concludes Thursday, involves more than 2,000 participants who brainstormed ways to deal with problems and crises that could arise in November. This is the third year DHS has held these exercises, though this one was held virtually. It comes at a particularly fraught moment as the nation nears a contentious presidential contest when an expected surge in absentee balloting is likely to delay the reporting of results and test election officials.