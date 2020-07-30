 Skip to Content

Criminal case opened against FIFA president Gianni Infantino

New
7:05 am AP - National News

GENEVA (AP) — A criminal case against FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been opened by a Swiss special prosecutor. The case is connected to a meeting Infantino had with the Swiss attorney general. Special prosecutor Stefan Keller believes there is enough evidence to take the case to court after investigating the circumstances of a meeting Infantino had with Swiss attorney general Michael Lauber, who offered his resignation last week. Keller has uncovered “elements that make up reprehensible behavior,” according to a statement from the Swiss authority overseeing the federal prosecutors office. Stefan Keller opened a criminal case against Infantino as well as Valais prosecutor Rinaldo Arnold and has sought authorization to open a legal case against Lauber.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film