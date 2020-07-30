Column: SEC moves raise question: Is season even worth it?

If college football somehow makes it to the field, all we’ll get is a shell of a season. Fewer games. Conference bubbles. A limited number of fans in the stadiums. Is it really worth risking the health of players, coaches and boosters for this? The mighty Southeastern Conference has added another grim reminder that this will be a season like no other amid a raging pandemic. The SEC plans a 10-game, conference-only schedule that won’t begin until late September. The decision means there won’t be a Florida-Florida State game. Or Georgia vs. Georgia Tech. Or South Carolina against Clemson.