Child rape charges refiled against Mexican megachurch leader

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The self-proclaimed apostle of a Mexican megachurch has been charged with child rape involving members. California prosecutors refiled charges Wednesday against Naasón Joaquín García, who heads La Luz del Mundo. An appeals court threw out the original charges in April. Prosecutors say García and two others were involved in rape, human trafficking and child pornography involving five girls and women in Los Angeles County. Messages to their attorneys seeking comment weren’t immediately returned. La Luz del Mundo is Spanish for “The Light Of The World.” The Guadalajara, Mexico-based evangelical Christian church claims 5 million followers worldwide.