California governor asks Warren Buffett to back dam removal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gov. Gavin Newsom has appealed directly to investor Warren Buffett to support demolishing four hydroelectric dams on a river along the Oregon-California border to save salmon populations that have dwindled to almost nothing. Newsom on Wednesday wrote Buffett, urging him to back the Klamath River project, which would be the largest dam removal in U.S. history. The dams are owned by PacificCorp, an Oregon-based utility owned by Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate. PacifiCorp agreed to transfer its hydroelectric licenses to a nonprofit corporation. But two weeks ago, federal regulators required the utility to remain on board, threatening the deal.