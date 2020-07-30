Bullock staffer fired after offensive tweets surface

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A staffer in Montana Gov. Steve Bullock’s senate campaign was fired Thursday after a history of racist, sexist and homophobic tweets surfaced. Evan McCullers joined the Bullock campaign in June as deputy press secretary. McCullers sent a series of offensive tweets between 2012 and 2014, when he was in high school and college. The tweets included derogatory language about Black people, women, homosexuality and rape. The campaign’s communications director said in a statement that McCullers was let go after the campaign learned about the tweets. McCullers apologized for his tweets, calling them “vile, inappropriate and unacceptable.”