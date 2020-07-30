 Skip to Content

Bryan Cranston recovers from COVID-19, donates plasma

New
11:57 pm AP - National News

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Bryan Cranston says he contracted and recovered from COVID-19 and has donated his plasma because it contains antibodies. The actor best known for playing Walter White in AMC’s “Breaking Bad” made the announcement in a video posted to Instagram on Thursday. Cranston recorded himself inside UCLA Blood & Platelet Center in Los Angeles making the plasma donation. He says he was infected with the new coronavirus “quite early on” and had mild symptoms including a slight headache, tightness in his chest and loss of taste and smell. Cranston urged his followers to wear a mask, wash their hands and practice social distancing.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film