Brazil first lady, another Cabinet minister infected

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) — Brazil’s first lady and a fifth member of President Jair Bolsonaro’s Cabinet have tested positive for the new coronavirus. Science and Technology Minister Marcos Pontes wrote on Twitter Thursday that he tested positive after experiencing flu-like symptoms and headache. The 57-year-old is now in isolation. The presidency’s press office said in a statement later that Michelle Bolsonaro, 38, also tested positive. It said she appeared to be in good health, but would follow established protocols. President Bolsonaro also had been diagnosed with the virus, but announced he tested negative on Saturday.