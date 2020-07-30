 Skip to Content

Global markets sink after Fed virus warning

2:23 am AP - National News

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets have sunk after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned the coronavirus pandemic may threaten the fragile economic recovery. London and Frankfurt opened lower after Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong retreated. Wall Street had its best day in two weeks after the Fed said it would keep interest rates near zero to support the ailing economy. Gold, which has been at record highs, rose again. Lower interest rates and investor optimism about a possible coronavirus vaccine have helped global markets recover most of this year’s losses. But analysts say the recovery might not be sustained by uncertain economic activity.

Associated Press

