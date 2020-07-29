US slaps sanctions on Syrian president’s eldest son

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. State Department has imposed sanctions on President Bashar Assad’s eldest son, Hafez, keeping up pressure on the Syrian leader and his inner circle. Separately, the U.S. Treasury Department has also announced it was imposing sanctions on a prominent businessman and nine entities for “enriching the Syrian regime through construction of luxury real estate.” The sanctions are the result of legislation known as the Caesar Syria Civilian Protection Act, named after the pseudonym of a Syrian policeman who turned over photographs of thousands of victims of torture by the Assad government.