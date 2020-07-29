US names new Arctic envoy in push to expand reach in region

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has appointed a new special envoy for the Arctic. The appointment of career diplomat Jim DeHart to the job of U.S. coordinator for the Arctic fills a post that was vacant for more than three years as the administration seeks a greater role in the region and tries to blunt growing Russian and Chinese influence there. The State Department announced the move Wednesday, a week after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo vowed enhanced U.S. engagement in the Arctic on a visit to Denmark. DeHart’s appointment fills an empty slot in the department’s senior ranks that was created during the Obama administration but remained vacant since President Donald Trump took office.