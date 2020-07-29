US commander affirms US support for Japan on China dispute

TOKYO (AP) — The commander of the U.S. Forces in Japan is reaffirming his nation’s support of Japan’s protests over Chinese ships increasingly venturing into the economic waters near disputed East China Sea islands. Lt. Gen. Kevin Schneider said Wednesday that the U.S. is “100% absolutely steadfast in its commitment” on the Senkaku islands, which are controlled by Japan. China also claims the islands, which it calls Diaoyu. Japan has long protested the repeated presence of Chinese coast guard vessels in that area. Schneider noted such incursions had increased recently. He called China the “No. 1 challenge” in regional security.