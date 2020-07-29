UK’s Boris Johnson seeks tough spokesperson for TV briefings

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking for a spokesperson with broadcasting experience and a thick skin to become the government’s face at televised media briefings. The government placed a job ad Wednesday on the governing Conservative Party’s website seeking applicants with news judgment, the ability to remain calm under pressure and “excellent risk management and crisis communications skills.” The government plans to start holding daily White House-style media briefings in the fall. The Daily Telegraph newspaper reports that the salary will be over 100,000 pounds ($130,000) a year. The spokesperson is likely to become a lighting rod for criticism of the government at a time of multiple crises, including Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic.