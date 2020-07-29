UK urged to refine quarantine plans after Spain criticism

LONDON (AP) — The British government is being urged to introduce coronavirus testing for anyone arriving from countries not currently deemed to be safe, in the wake of its controversial decision to advise against all non-essential travel to Spain. London Heathrow’s chief executive, John Holland-Kaye, said Wednesday that people arriving from countries not on the government’s exemption list and testing negative for the virus should have the 14-day self-isolation requirement eased. His suggestion follows another hugely difficult few days for anyone connected with air travel or vacationing following the decision to relegate Spain from the list of countries where quarantine-free travel was permitted.