As virus aid talks stalemate, Trump scorns help for cities

WASHINGTON (AP) — Talks over the coronavirus aid package have reached a stalemate at the Capitol. President Donald Trump is dismissing Democratic demands to include aid for cash-strapped cities and is lashing out at Republican allies. Assistance for millions of Americans is at risk. Republicans are signaling they may be willing to swiftly approve a modest package to prevent a $600 weekly unemployment benefit from expiring Friday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi roundly rejects that approach as meager, all but forcing Republicans back to the negotiating table. Meanwhile, another lawmaker, Texas Republican congressman Louie Gohmert, has tested positive for the virus.