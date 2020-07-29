Thai PM orders probe into dropping of Red Bull scion’s case

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister has responded to growing public furor by ordering a probe into the dropping of criminal charges against a Thai heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune accused of killing a policeman in a hit-and-run accident eight years ago. The case involving Vorayuth Yoovidhya, whose family owns about half of the Red Bull empire, has highlighted longstanding allegations that the rich and powerful in Thailand enjoy impunity from the law. Vorayuth, better known by the nickname “Boss,” was wanted in connection with the Sept. 3, 2012, accident that occurred when his Ferrari struck and killed a motorcycle policeman. The decision not to prosecute was announced last Friday by police.