Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes medical procedure at hospital

5:27 pm AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has undergone a nonsurgical medical procedure in New York City and expects to be released from a hospital there by the end of the week. The court said in a statement Wednesday evening that the 87-year-old Ginsburg underwent a minimally invasive procedure to “revise a bile duct stent” at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The stent had originally been placed last August, when Ginsburg was treated for a cancerous tumor on her pancreas. Ginsburg announced earlier this month that she is receiving chemotherapy for a recurrence of cancer.

Associated Press

