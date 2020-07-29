Report: Oligarchs skirt US sanctions through shady art sales

NEW YORK (AP) — A new congressional report says Russian oligarchs are skirting U.S. sanctions through shady high-end art deals. The Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations recommended new legislation Wednesday that would rein in an unregulated industry that has become a common front for money laundering. Investigators traced $18 million in art buys to shell companies linked to close friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin who were sanctioned after Russia’s 2014 annexation of Crimea. U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, Republican of Ohio, said he supports legislation to lift the “curtain of secrecy” that has made the art industry a preferred vehicle of money launderers.