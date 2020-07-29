Gohmert’s positive virus test renews safety fears in Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears open to putting in place a mask mandate for the House. She says she’ll see what the Capitol physician might recommend. Her comments come hours after a Texas congressman tested positive for the coronavirus. That forced Republican Louie Gohmert to cancel his plan to travel to his home state with President Donald Trump. Gohmert also is facing criticism from colleagues for shunning masks on Capitol Hill. Gohmert tells a Texas news station he tested positive at the White House and planned to self-quarantine. He’s at least the 10th member of Congress known to have tested positive for the coronavirus.