Randy Rainbow memoir to be released in late 2021

NEW YORK (AP) — Randy Rainbow’s first book is very much about Randy Rainbow. St. Martin’s Press announced Wednesday that Rainbow’s memoir “Playing With Myself” is scheduled for release late in 2021. The Emmy-nominated satirist, entertainer and host of the YouTube series “The Randy Rainbow Show” plans to ”set the record straight” and let us see the world through his pink-rimmed glasses. The 39-year-old Rainbow says in a statement that “there’s so much fake news out there about me.” The publisher says the book will take readers through Rainbow’s childhood to the creation of his trademark comedy style which skewers the politicos of the day.”