Ohio House prepares to vote on removing disgraced GOP leader

10:02 pm AP - National News

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio House is preparing to vote on whether to remove its Republican leader, nine days after federal officials released details of a $60 million bribery scheme he is accused of leading. The House will convene Thursday after a secret vote taken Tuesday by the Republican caucus indicated support for booting Speaker Larry Householder from his leadership role. The Ohio House has never before removed a speaker, according to the Ohio History Connection. Even if he’s kicked out of that role, the veteran lawmaker wouldn’t necessarily lose his House seat. A list of potential speaker replacements is already circulating among Republicans. 

Associated Press

