Comedian says he’d return to testify in Orleans assault case

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Comedian Andy Dick tells a New Orleans news outlet he’s willing to return to the city and testify against a man accused of knocking him unconscious last year. The celebrity spoke to The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate by telephone Wednesday — a day after the district attorney’s office in New Orleans said it was ending prosecution in the case. A spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said that Dick had not kept in touch. Dick did not deny losing touch with prosecutors. However, he said that was because of his poor mental and physical state since the incident.