Mike Pence visits Raleigh in push for schools to reopen

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has landed in Raleigh, North Carolina to visit a private school to highlight how they’ve worked to resume in-person classes safely in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Air Force 2 landed around noon on Wednesday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Pence is scheduled to join a roundtable discussion highlighting how a private school has worked to safely resume classes. Thales Academy allowed 300 students to return to campus on July 20. After visiting the school, Pence will tour NCBiotech, which is conducting Phase 3 clinical trails for a coronavirus vaccine