 Skip to Content

How to take a high-interest loan and skip the debt cycle

New
6:51 am AP - National News

High-interest payday and online lenders have long been among the few options for Americans with bad credit and lower incomes. Guidance issued in the spring by federal regulators cut a previously suggested rate cap on loans and that could mean banks start lending small-dollar, high-interest loans. Some say that without a rate cap, annual percentage rates could inflate for other credit products. But others say banks can offer loans at rates above 36% that consumers can still repay. As both unemployment rates and lenders’ standards remain high, consumers who turn to high-interest loans should understand the APR and know how a lender determines their ability to repay.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film