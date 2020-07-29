How to take a high-interest loan and skip the debt cycle

High-interest payday and online lenders have long been among the few options for Americans with bad credit and lower incomes. Guidance issued in the spring by federal regulators cut a previously suggested rate cap on loans and that could mean banks start lending small-dollar, high-interest loans. Some say that without a rate cap, annual percentage rates could inflate for other credit products. But others say banks can offer loans at rates above 36% that consumers can still repay. As both unemployment rates and lenders’ standards remain high, consumers who turn to high-interest loans should understand the APR and know how a lender determines their ability to repay.