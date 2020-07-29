Group: Egypt executes 7 convicted of killing police officer

CAIRO (AP) — An international rights group says Egypt executed seven people convicted of killing a police officer in the Suez Canal city of Ismailia in 2013. They were accused of killing the officer and attempting to kill another person during a fight. A criminal court sentenced them to death, and the country’s highest criminal appeals court upheld the verdict in 2018. Amnesty International criticized the trial Wednesday, saying it was “marred by serious allegations of torture.” A local rights group says it tally shows Egypt executed 34 people in the first six months of this year, including one of the country’s most high-profile militant leaders.