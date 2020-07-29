 Skip to Content

Germany: garden search continues in McCann investigation

HANNOVER, Germany (AP) — German police investigating the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann in Portugal in 2007 were searching a garden plot on the outskirts of Hannover in northern Germany for a third day. Police on Wednesday were using excavators, sniffer dogs, shovels and rakes to investigate the plot, while prosecutors kept silent about what exactly the investigators were looking for. A spokeswoman for the Braunschweig prosecutor’s office only said Tuesday that the investigation on the site was connected to their investigation regarding Madeleine, who disappeared at age 3 from an apartment while her family was vacationing in Portugal.

