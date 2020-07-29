Former oil boss faces more charges in Mexico corruption case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A former government oil company chief who says he was “used” by “an organized apparatus of power” faces a new round of charges, though a judge has ruled he can stay out of prison while on trial. Emilio Lozoya will have to wear a monitoring bracelet and hand over his passport. He entered a second day of hearings Wednesday as prosecutors laid out new charges roughly equivalent to bribery, criminal conspiracy and money laundering. Those charges are apparently related to alleged bribes from the Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. Its executives allegedly gave Lozoya $4 million for the 2012 campaign of former President Enrique Peña Nieto,