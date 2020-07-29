Finance firm founder gets 6 months in college bribes scam

The founder of a Silicon Valley venture capital firm has been sentenced to six months behind bars for paying about $450,000 in bribes to boost his two daughters’ entrance exam scores and get one of them into Georgetown University as a bogus tennis recruit. Manuel Henriquez cried and dabbed his eyes with a tissue as he prayed for forgiveness from his children and other families he hurt, and asked the judge for mercy. He’s the founder and former CEO of Hercules Capital based in Palo Alto, California. His wife, Elizabeth Henriquez, was sentenced in March to seven months behind bars.