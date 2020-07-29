Federal charges filed in Alabama child’s abduction, slaying

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — New federal charges are being filed against a couple charged in the slaying of an Alabama toddler last year. Authorities say 40-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and 29-year-old Derick Irisha Brown have been indicted on federal kidnapping and conspiracy charges. They’re accused in the abduction of 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. The child was abducted in Birmingham in October and later found dead. Stallworth and Brown were previously charged in state court with capital murder. Defense lawyers have said they are innocent. Police have testified that the two blamed each other for what happened to the girl.