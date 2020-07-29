 Skip to Content

Despite fewer virus cases, Hawaii hesitant to open schools

HONOLULU (AP) — While Hawaii has one of the lowest infection rates in the nation and many schools have open-air campuses, the challenges of returning kids to classrooms may still be insurmountable. Most public schools won’t offer full, in-person instruction. Many Hawaii residents live in multigenerational homes and fear for their elderly relatives. Many schools lack the classroom space to allow for social distancing, and the state is a major tourist destination and could see a rise in cases if restrictions are eased. The school district agreed to delay the school year after pressure from unions. A school board meeting is scheduled Thursday to consider whether to approve the delay. 

