Attorney: 1 victim may be removed from Hard Rock rubble soon

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Attorneys said contractors believe they may be able to remove one of the two victims still inside the wreckage of the partly collapsed Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans by next week. The bodies of two workers were set to be removed earlier this month, after being trapped in the building’s rubble since the collapse in October, but bad weather and mechanical issues with robots used to clear debris have forced delays. Attorneys for the hotel developer said new equipment was brought in and one body should be removed next week. A timeline for the other victim wasn’t released.