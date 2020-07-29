World shares mixed as investors await comment from Fed

TOKYO (AP) — World shares are mixed as rising caseloads add to pessimism over the widespread economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. Shares rose Wednesday in London and Paris but fell in Frankfurt and Tokyo. Market players are awaiting the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting that began Tuesday. Pressure is growing for continued central bank support and additional aid for American businesses and workers as some regions impose shutdowns to contain fresh or growing outbreaks of the coronavirus. Shares fell in Japan after a downgrade by Fitch Ratings. The price of gold held steady at around $1,950 per ounce.