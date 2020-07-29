Administration wants West Wing remodel money in virus bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration wants $377 million in the next coronavirus relief bill for a long-delayed modernization of the West Wing, but the timetable for construction is yet to be determined. The sum is included in the draft aid legislation from Senate Republicans and would also cover a new security screening facility for the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in the White House complex. So far, the West Wing plan has drawn relatively little scrutiny. The administration says the White House work would “increase the White House campus’s ability to detect, mitigate, and alleviate external security and pandemic threats.”