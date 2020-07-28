Virus vanguard: Cape Town learned painful lessons early on

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — For months, the city of Cape Town was the biggest coronavirus hot spot in Africa. Now, finally, there are signs of relief. Doctors in the city on the southernmost tip of South Africa say they are seeing a decrease in patients with COVID-19. At the height of the outbreak in May and June, Cape Town’s largest hospital was close to being overwhelmed. A senior doctor at Tygerberg Hospital says that through July 15, it treated 1,099 patients with the virus, and 310 of them died. At least 600 hospital workers got COVID-19 and four died. As Cape Town reports more positive news, the pandemic is sweeping north, to more populated parts of South Africa.