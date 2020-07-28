 Skip to Content

US consumer confidence tumbles in July as COVID-19 spreads

7:58 am AP - National News

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence tumbled in July to a reading of 92.6 as coronavirus infections spread in many parts of the country. The Conference Board, a New York research organization, reported Tuesday that its Consumer Confidence Index fell from a June reading of 98.3. The consumer confidence index is closely watched for signals it can send about future consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity. The Conference Board said that the large decline in the expectations index reflected big drops in sentiment in Michigan, Forida, Texas and California, all states that have seen a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Associated Press

