Sudan PM, Egyptian official meet amid tensions over Nile dam

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s prime minister is meeting with Egypt’s intelligence chief in Sudan’s capital, as tensions rise over a colossal hydroelectric dam being built on the Blue Nile. Sudan’s government gave scant detail Tuesday about the one-day private meeting. But Sudanese-Egyptian relations have acquired critical significance in recent weeks, as a few thousand miles upstream, Ethiopia’s $4.6 billion dam, the largest in Africa, nears completion and fills with heavy seasonal rainfall. Egypt’s president meanwhile touched on the dam in a televised address, seeking to assuage anxieties that have gripped the country following Ethiopia’s announcement that it has completed the dam’s first filling.