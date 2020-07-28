Stars react to nominations for the 72nd Emmy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stars such as Kerry Washington, Christina Applegate and Rachel Brosnahan have expressed excitement after being nominated for the upcoming 72nd Emmy Awards. After earning Emmy nominations across four categories as a producer and actor, Washington says the coronavirus pandemic meant a very different nominations on Tuesday. The 66-year-old Catherine O’Hara who was nominated for her role in “Schitt’s Creek” spoke about having such a great part at her age. The parents of the late Lynn Shelton along with her friend and frequent collaborator Mark Duplass paid homage to the director who received a posthumous nomination.