Ohio GOP lawmakers to meet to determine Householder’s fate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican state representatives in Ohio plan to meet Tuesday for the first time since their chamber’s leader was arrested in connection with a $60 million federal bribery probe to figure out next steps, including how to replace disgraced speaker Larry Householder. The meeting follows the release of a federal affidavit July 21 identifying Householder and four associates as part of an alleged pay-to-play scheme involving millions of dollars of corporate money secretly funneled to them in exchange for passing legislation to bail out two nuclear plants. Householder has not returned messages seeking comment and his attorney declined comment Tuesday.