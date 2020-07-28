No prosecution in alleged 2019 assault on comedian Andy Dick

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The district attorney’s office in New Orleans says a man arrested last year in an alleged assault on comedian Andy Dick won’t be prosecuted. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said that Dick has not kept in touch with prosecutors and hasn’t been cooperative. Video recorded outside a New Orleans club last August showed the comedian being knocked unconscious. The news outlet said there was no immediate response Tuesday evening to messages seeking comment that had been submitted through Dick’s website and by email to a management agency.