Mike Pence to visit Raleigh in push for schools to reopen

10:18 pm AP - National News

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will travel to a private school in Raleigh, North Carolina, to highlight how they’ve worked to resume in-person classes safely in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The visit comes as President Donald Trump and U.S. Education Secretary Betsy Devos urge states to adopt a default approach to let K-12 students go to classes in the fall entirely in person. The Trump administration has threatened to withhold federal funds from districts that adopt a hybrid model or go entirely online. Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has directed school districts to reopen with a mix of online and in-person instruction or fully remote learning. 

Associated Press

