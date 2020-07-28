Judge: Purdue Pharma must halt some political contributions

A federal bankruptcy judge has ruled that OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is not allowed to contribute money to organizations aimed at the election efforts for state attorneys general. But Judge Robert Drain said the company can continue giving to some other political groups. Advocates cried foul earlier this month when it was revealed that the company had made $185,000 in political contributions after declaring bankruptcy. They were particularly troubled because the company is negotiating a settlement of lawsuits over the toll of its opioid painkillers with attorneys general from across the country.