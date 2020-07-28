Germany: over a quarter of population has immigrant roots

BERLIN (AP) — Official data for 2019 show that more than a quarter of Germany’s inhabitants are immigrants or have immigrant roots. The Federal Statistical Office said Tuesday that some 21.2 million, or 26% of the population, have a “migrant background,” according to figures from a 2019 microcensus. That is an increase of 2.1% compared to a year earlier — the smallest percentage increase since 2011, the office said. In Germany, somebody is considered to have a “migrant background” if they or at least one of their parents were born a non-German citizen.