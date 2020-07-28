France’s global nuclear fusion device a puzzle of huge parts

PARIS (AP) — A hugely ambitious project to replicate the energy of the sun is entering a critical phase, as scientists and technicians in southern France begin assembling huge parts of a nuclear fusion device, an international experiment aimed to develop the ultimate clean energy source. World leaders involved in the project, hailed the the new stage of the ITER. Many noted that work has forged ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic in many of the 35 contributing countries. The experimental reactor will be functional five years from now, a landmark moment when scientists launch what is called “First Plasma” to show that the reactor functions.