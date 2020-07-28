Fauci says Marlins’ virus outbreak could endanger MLB season

MIAMI (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci says the Miami Marlins’ coronavirus outbreak could endanger the Major League Baseball season, but he doesn’t believe games needs to stop now. Fauci made his comments on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” More than a dozen Marlins players and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, and the team has been stranded in Philadelphia, raising questions about MLB’s attempts to conduct a season. A person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press that the Yankees’ game Tuesday night at Philadelphia is the latest to be postponed because of the outbreak. Miami played at Philadelphia last weekend.