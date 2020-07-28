McConnell: No room for new FBI building in virus aid bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate’s top Republican says he opposes a push by President Donald Trump to include nearly $1.8 billion in a new coronavirus aid package to rebuild the FBI headquarters in downtown Washington. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters Tuesday that he opposes inclusion of the FBI money and all other measures not related to the government’s response to the virus. McConnell’s comments came after Democrats accused Trump of self-dealing on the FBI building, which sits across the street from a downtown hotel that Trump owns. The Trump International Hotel could face competition if the FBI moves from the site and another hotel is developed on the property.