 Skip to Content

Damaged door of attacked German synagogue replaced

12:40 am AP - National News

BERLIN (AP) — The bullet hole-ridden door of a German synagogue that held firm in a botched far-right attack on Yom Kippur last year is being replaced, a week after the suspect went on trial. It is slated to become part of a memorial. Prosecutors say the suspect repeatedly tried, but failed, to force his way into the synagogue with 52 worshippers inside, before shooting and killing a woman in the street outside and a man at a nearby kebab shop. The damaged door became a symbol of concern about rising anti-Semitism in Germany. On Tuesday, a carpenter removed the door. A new one is being installed in its place.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escortsistanbul escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
dubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escortsdubai escorts
istanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escortistanbul escort
pornotürk pornoporno film